Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Position Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $46,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.