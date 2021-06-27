Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.23. Allot Communications shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 62,844 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $677.88 million, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.61.
About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
