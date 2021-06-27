Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,539.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,555.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,405.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.