AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,970 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.73. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

