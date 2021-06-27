AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,160 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of R. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

