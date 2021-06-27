AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,262 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Hasbro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

