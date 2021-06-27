AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

WERN opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

