AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

