AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,157 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $280.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.00. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.