AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,605 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:D opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

