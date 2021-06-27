AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.74 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

