Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

