Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

