Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,380 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,361,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,925,000 after buying an additional 367,669 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of REG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.28. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

