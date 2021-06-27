Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $43.82 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

