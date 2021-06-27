Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

