American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $266.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

