American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,091,528.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,274 shares of company stock worth $10,330,340. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,782,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.05. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

