AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $126.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ABC opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

