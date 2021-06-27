AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,432. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

