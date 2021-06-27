Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Shares of APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

