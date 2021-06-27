Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $200.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $169.21 and last traded at $168.66, with a volume of 9363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.04.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

