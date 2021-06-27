Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce $5.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the highest is $6.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17,233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $56.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.48 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,535,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 3,108,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,783. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.58.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

