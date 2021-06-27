Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Cognex reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

