Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRON. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CRON opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

