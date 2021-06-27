Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce sales of $7.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. 5,722,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

