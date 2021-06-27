Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $331.01. The stock had a trading volume of 249,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,182. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $221.80 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,255. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

