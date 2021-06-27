Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce sales of $732.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.93 million and the highest is $735.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 2,774,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,763. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TEGNA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TEGNA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

