Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $237.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the highest is $239.26 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

