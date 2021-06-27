Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Visteon reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of VC traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 574,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,281. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.86. Visteon has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

