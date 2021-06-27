Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.29. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 206,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 70,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $53.02. 821,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

