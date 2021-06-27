Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.72.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

