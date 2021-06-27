Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSX. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 919,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 93.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 91.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

