Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.06 Million

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $190.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $59.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,243. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.18.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

