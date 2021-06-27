Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.01. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $96.00. 2,076,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,792. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.55. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.