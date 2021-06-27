Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.56. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $74.98. 1,307,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

