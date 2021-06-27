Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.16 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce $129.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.30 million and the lowest is $126.44 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $551.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

HR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

