Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report sales of $201.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.30 million to $210.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $198.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $836.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $874.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $881.64 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $920.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million.

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 3,738,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,541. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $103,015,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

