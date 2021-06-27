Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $835.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce sales of $835.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $898.90 million and the lowest is $749.42 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 375,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 134,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.