Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Equities analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report sales of $359.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.50 million. South State reported sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

SSB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.48. South State has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in South State by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in South State by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

