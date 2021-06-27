Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $129.55. 2,613,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.08. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

