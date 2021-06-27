Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

MTB opened at $151.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

