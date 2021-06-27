Analysts Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $9.41

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its position in Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,609 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 955,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,914,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.62. 2,614,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 2.25. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.