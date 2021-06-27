Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $893.83

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $893.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $874.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $853.81. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.