Analysts Set Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) PT at $27.25

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 456,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 276.11 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

