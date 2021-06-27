Analysts Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT at $17.32

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

