Analysts Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price at $18.38

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $186,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $504,000.

Shares of JOANN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.