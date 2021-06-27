Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT at $25.80

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $825.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

