Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $55.00

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.44. 1,578,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,844. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

