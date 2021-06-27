Analyzing Everi (NYSE:EVRI) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Everi and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $383.67 million 5.78 -$81.68 million ($0.89) -28.27 BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.60 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Everi and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 7 1 3.13 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everi currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.55%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Everi has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi -11.65% -13,310.05% -3.20% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Summary

Everi beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. It also provides cash access services, such as ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and loyalty platform, as well as support and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

